They've been together for three years and after two cancelled State Titles, Wagga Netball Association's under 14 side have finally had their weekend in the sun.
In an outstanding undefeated effort, the team were crowned 2023 under 14 division two champions after an undefeated run.
Coach Georgia Tilyard said she couldn't be prouder of the performance her side put on across the tournament.
"It was even more than what we'd hoped, they honestly played out of their skin," Tilyard said.
"We've never seen them play like that, across all the carnivals we've done, and the games we did at training sessions, they've never played like they did on the weekend, it was amazing to see.
"They played beyond our expectations."
It wasn't just coaches in awe of the netball the side played, but opposition associations and umpires complemented them also.
Tilyard said the great off-court connection the players have undoubtedly benefited them during their games.
"We had so many other teams come and complement us on the way we played, I had about three other coaches come and wish us good luck and thank us for the game that we played," she said.
"I had another umpire from another Association come and speak to me and say how much potential that she sees in our team, so just to have compliments given from other Associations is amazing, that they are recognising what the girls are putting out on the court.
"We were the only team that when the games got hard, we didn't blame each other, we didn't get angry, we didn't throw balls away, we didn't slam the ball, whereas a lot of the other teams and Associations we played against when they stopped winning, that's what they did.
"I do think that that's what held us together, we had such a good friendship on and off the court, the girls were just positive in every single game regardless of winning or losing and that's what made us come back in every last half."
The longest competition they've ever played in, fatigue was a concern heading into the event, with Tilyard unsure how the girls would hold up to three days of intense action.
Good preparation and proper recovery sessions helped minimise the impact of fatigue on the girls, though they did still have to fight it off come day three.
"They definitely showed their fatigue (on Monday), and unfortunately that was actually our toughest day across the draw," she said.
"We had one game where we really let that fatigue get to us and we nearly lost but we had a good chat at half time, we found that momentum and we came back again.
"By the last day every second girl had some tape on their knees or their ankles or back, so that definitely started to show in that last day but thankfully we had our really tough games first so we sort of pulled it together, we got through the first two games and we came out on top of both of those."
Also attending the competition were Wagga's under 13 and under 12 sides.
The under 13s also found themselves state title holders, while in a highly competitive under 12s competition Wagga came third.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
