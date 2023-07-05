The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Slip and slide rugby at Wagga's gala day

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 40 junior rugby union teams battled the fog and mud on Sunday in Wagga Crow's round six gala day at Jubilee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.