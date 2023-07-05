Slip and slide rugby at Wagga's gala day

More than 40 junior rugby union teams battled the fog and mud on Sunday in Wagga Crow's round six gala day at Jubilee Park.
A last minute change of venue from Parramore due to field conditions had no impact on players, with club volunteers working double time to get new fields marked and ready for games to begin.
Club president Jake Bourne said come Sunday morning there was no evidence of the mad dash the club had been through.
Catering to all their athletes needs, Bourne said Southern Inland Rugby Union gala days feature tackle, touch, mixed, and non-mixed competitions for competitors in under sixes to under 17s.
"A lot of the younger years are mixed and then we have some dedicated girls and boys teams, and touch for those that aren't into the tackle," Bourne said.
"Quite a few kids back up and play in their age touch team and in the tackle as well.
"We want to have something for everyone, and then we've got quite a few kids that just train only, they show up and train as any other player, so we try and give everyone a go."
Focusing on core skills and understanding the basic rules in their youngest years, union players enter competitive competitions from under 10s, though this weekend's fog and mud meant skills dropped a little.
Bourne said players enjoy playing through the finals series at the end of each season.
"Under six and under eights is more of a social competition, we focus on skills and developing their understanding of the rules, and techniques, though we focus on them right the way through," he said.
"When we get into 10s they start finals series, so they're competitive before a lot of other codes
"It's competitive from under sixes really, there just isn't a score board, but when it gets to the 10s they really do step up."
With teams travelling into Wagga from across the region in every direction, Bourne said the dedication from players and parents has been phenomenal.
Bourne said the Wagga sides have been developing well all year, and he's anticipating many will have strong finals campaigns.
As participation numbers continue to grow year-on-year, Bourne would like to see better pathways for older juniors into senior competitions, with hopes an under 18s boys competition may be on the horizon alongside the under 17s girls.
Round seven's gala day will be held across Hay and West Wyalong on July 22 and 23.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
