Fawns wastes no time in recommitting to NSW Swifts on new deal

WAGGA Super Netball star Sophie Fawns has signed a new two-year deal at NSW Swifts.
With the sport's ongoing pay dispute finally ending late last week, Fawns became one of the first to ink a new deal with the Swifts.
The new contract will keep the 20-year-old at the Swifts until the end of the 2025 season.
The former Kooringal High School student has established herself as one of the rising stars of Australian netball since making her debut just under two years ago.
Fawns played in the Swifts' losing grand final this year and represented Australia in Fast5 netball in New Zealand last month.
Fawns had no hesitation in committing to the Swifts, cherishing every moment that she gets to live out her dream.
"I am living my dream every second I'm on court for the Swifts and there is nowhere I'd rather be," Fawns told the Swifts website.
"I grew up supporting the Swifts and they have been like a family to me since I made my debut.
"There have been challenges over the past couple of years but everyone at the club has been so encouraging and my teammates are a brilliant support network.
"I hope that I can continue to be a role model for regional athletes around NSW who share a similar dream of making it to Super Netball.
"I also believe in the vision Briony and the senior players have for the club.
"Most of them have already won two premierships, and just missing out in last year's grand final has made me realise how hungry I am to win with them."
Swifts head coach Briony Akle has nothing but praise for what Fawns has overcome in the past two years and believes she is well on her way to becoming one of the best attackers in world netball.
"It's hard to believe that Sophie is still only 20, but she displays a maturity beyond her years," Akle said.
"It takes a lot of guts at any age to overcome loss and shine is the toughest of environments, but Sophie has done that and I think she is a credit to her family, as well as the junior coaches and pathway coaches who all played a huge role in her development.
"We are stoked to have Sophie continue as a Swift and believe she will continue to reach new heights and become one of the best attackers in the world."
