'Pinch me': Fawns prepares for first Super Netball grand final

It's been a pinch me season for Wagga-born Sophie Fawns, who in her first contracted year with the NSW Swifts is on the road to Melbourne in preparation for this weekend's Super Netball grand final.
Fawns was an integral part of Swifts one goal win over West Coast Fever on Saturday, securing their chance at becoming 2023 premiers.
Entering the side in early 2022 after fellow shooter Sam Wallace sustained a season-ending injury, Fawns has gone from strength to strength.
"I feel like all the time it's a pinch me moment that I'm still here, and it keeps me grounded as well, coming from the country and being able to be a role model for those girls back home in Wagga that you can do it, and you can make it," Fawns said.
"It's 100 per cent a pinch me moment every time I get to go back, I just feel so great."
Fawns' preliminary final performance was one of her best to date, with her seven super shots helping her side across the line.
"Before the game I was really nervous, I've never been in that situation before... I was absolutely elated after the game, I definitely didn't get much sleep that night," she said.
With scores tied and a minute left, Swifts expertly wound down the clock, with Fawns shooting the winning goal with less than ten seconds on the timer.
"When you're in the moment, you just want to be present, you don't want to be thinking about the outcome, we looked at the clock and saw there was one minute to go and we looked at each other in the attack end and said, yep we're going to play the clock down, we've got this," she said.
"We've done it before, it's what we're known for, I probably didn't clue into it until maybe 40 seconds left on the board, then in those last few moments when the ball was passed to me, you completely block out everything.
"People always ask me did you feel the pressure in that moment and honestly looking back, I could not hear a single thing, I couldn't hear the crowd, couldn't hear my teammates, you're in the moment, in the zone, I was doing what I am supposed to do which is shoot goals and it just happened to be the last one of the game."
The side's preparation for the grand final against Adelaide Thunderbirds has remained as per usual Fawns said, with emphasis on game strategies that will hold up against their opponents.
"This week it's a bigger game, every game means so much, but in terms of preparation you can't keep it the same because it is a bigger game, it is the last game of the season," she said.
"We're trying to keep it as similar as we can in terms of still doing what we would usually do at training, Thunderbirds are a different team to Fever, so looking at different strategies on how we can play against them."
While nerves continue to build, so too does excitement, with Fawns saying her teammates experience has helped keep her on track throughout the week.
After successful premiership campaigns in 2019 and 2021, there's plenty of finals experience among the core playing group for Fawns to look to.
"Our core team has been in a grand final twice before and won both times, which I think is so exciting that we've got that experience behind us," she said.
"We've got three in the group who've never played a grand final and you can definitely tell around training we're all so excited and really pumped for this weekend.
"There's so many big feelings around the whole group trying to soak it in because it is a big week, a few of the girls have said this is going to be the best week of your life so soak it in, enjoy the experience and the ride of it all."
NSW Swifts play Adelaide Thunderbirds in the 2023 Super Netball grand final at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Saturday night.
