'Pinch me': Fawns prepares for first Super Netball grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:21pm, first published July 5 2023 - 6:30pm
Sophie Fawns embraces injured shooter Sam Wallace after NSW Swifts semi-final win over West Coast Fever. Picture by Delly Carr
It's been a pinch me season for Wagga-born Sophie Fawns, who in her first contracted year with the NSW Swifts is on the road to Melbourne in preparation for this weekend's Super Netball grand final.

