THE NSW Swifts' season opener was always going to be emotional for Wagga product Sophie Fawns. But when she received a late call-up into their squad on match day morning, a game where the club honoured the memory of her mother became even more special. The Swifts wore black armbands against the Giants on Saturday night for Maureen Fawns, who passed away from ovarian cancer late last year. The 18-year-old goal attack is a Swifts training partner, but was elevated to the game day squad when COVID protocols ruled out Teigan O'Shannassy. She didn't make it on court during the loss, but it indicated she's on the radar to make a Super Netball netball sooner rather than later. Although her sister Christina was unable to attend, siblings Kate and Olivia joined father Greg courtside for the match. "When I first found out (the team was wearing black armbands) I was so excited and couldn't think about anything else other than being able to sit on the bench," she said. "Mads (captain Maddy Proud) gave a talk and said 'today we're playing for people who can't be here', and obviously it was really emotional for me. "Even though I was only on the bench it was my first big milestone without my mum. That's when I got into contact with the sports psychologist and worked on how to play for her, not really to look at it like I'm playing without her." OTHER NEWS Fawns said being unaware she was in the squad until the day of the match helped her prepare mentally. "I got the call at 8.20am and they said to get your family here just in case.," she said. "Dad made the trip and we had two cars in the shop, so they borrowed one. It felt amazing and I'm not upset at all I didn't get on court, to be asked to get on court is a privilege. "Finding out the day of the game was pretty good. I only had a few hours to think about it, if I had known earlier I would have been freaking out. "I rang the Swifts psychologist and worked through some breathing exercises, and channelling nerves into good energy. "I didn't expect court time, but if asked I felt like I was ready to go." Fawns is mature beyond her years, which could work to her advantage as the Swifts mull over a replacement for star shooter Sam Wallace. The Trinidad and Tobago international is out for the season after she suffered an ACL injury against the Giants. The Swifts elected to play contracted player Kelly Singleton in the attacking circle alongside England star Helen Housby. Swifts coach Briony Akle confirmed Fawns will be in the squad again for this week's road trip to Melbourne Vixens, but the club is still deciding on the best option to replace Wallace. "We're taking it a day at a time at the moment, we're trying to make a shortlist and see where we go. Sophie will definitely be in this weekend and we'll see beyond that," she said. "She's 18 years of age and the fact we think she can come in and take that spot for us, she's definitely got potential to wear the red dress on a more permanent basis. "Any opportunity to come into our environment will help with her experience and make that transition a lot easier. "Of course I would have put her out there if there was the need, but she'll definitely get her opportunity. Whether it's this year or next year, I think she'll definitely be a Swifty one day. "She's shown over the last couple of years here she's got a great head on her shoulders, she's got a very intelligent netball brain, she works extremely hard and her character on and off the court is what we're looking for."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/58a4aae2-c8c0-415e-9cc2-17248ac8ab13.jpg/r0_48_4244_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg