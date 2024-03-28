Young's premiership credentials given another big boost by return

Young's hopes of ending their premiership drought have been given a big boost.
Last year's Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio has had a change of heart and will return to the Cherrypickers this season.
After impressing in his first season with the club in 2023, Demeio had taken up an opportunity with Tweed Heads in the Queensland Cup.
However he's had a change of heart and instead has linked back up with Young who are looking to win their first Group Nine title since 1991.
Young captain-coach Tom Giles is thrilled to have the versatile playmaker back on board.
"All the boys love him so we're happy to have him back," Giles said.
"Being the reigning Weissel Medal winner you can't knock him back."
Demeio wanted to head back home to Sydney to live but after enjoying his time with Young so much last season has committed to another year on the road with his footy.
Giles is confident it will be a good fit for the club.
"We've got plenty of points and plenty of space left for him to come back," he said.
"He's homesick so he isn't going to move and will still live in Sydney and just travel on Fridays but we wanted to get back with his mates.
"He loved it here, the same as me, and we were building towards something pretty good so we wanted to come back and that's what we've done."
After initially starting off at hooker, Demeio's shift to five-eighth played a big role in their change of fortunes leading into the finals.
It was certainly recognised with the former NSW under 16s representative thwarting Tumut halfback Lachlan Bristow's attempt to win back-to-back Weissel Medals.
Heading back into the halves is something Giles believes will work for the side.
"He will be with Jacob (Lucas) in the halves," he said.
"We will roll with that and see how it goes.
"If it's not working I've got no dramas switching it up but hopefully the side will get some confidence from him coming back so we're looking forward to it."
Demeio's return also provides Young some more depth in their playmaking ranks.
Devon Makoare-Boyce was originally set to come into five-eighth but has reverted to fullback with Nic Hall set to miss most of the season with a hip flexor injury.
"We're looking at Hally in mid August, so just a couple weeks before semis start, so it gives the spine a bit of a shake up with Dev at fullback," Giles said.
"Hopefully we can get the forwards rolling and Tommy can play off the back of that."
After some strong performances in the pre-season, Young begins their Group Nine campaign with clash against Southcity on April 14.
