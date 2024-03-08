The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Questions raised over Hall's season after West Wyalong mishap

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 8 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young are preparing to be without star fullback Nic Hall for most of the season after he suffered a serious hip flexor issue at the West Wyalong Knockout.
Young are preparing to be without star fullback Nic Hall for most of the season after he suffered a serious hip flexor issue at the West Wyalong Knockout.

Young's hopes of ending their premiership drought have already been dealt a massive injury blow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.