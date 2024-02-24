Young signals intention despite falling at last hurdle in title defence

Young fell one win short of repeating their West Wyalong Knockout heroics from last year however new coach Tom Giles believes there are plenty of positives to take into the season.
After a big 22-0 win over Yenda in round one, the Cherrypickers accounted for Tuggeranong 18-0 to start night two before coming through a tight semi-final with a 10-6 win over Southcity.
It set up a clash with Woden in the final however a poor patch leading into half-time proved costly.
Young conceded four tries in nine minutes either side of the break to fall to a 20-12 loss.
Despite being unable to defend their title, Giles believes the hit out can set them up for more success in 2024.
"It was a good hit out and it's not the end of the world as it's a pre-season tournament and we got this far," Giles said.
"The best thing to take out of it is the young boys, Billy Corcoran, Max Jones and Riley Powderly on Friday all ripped in and had a crack against the men.
"I was really impressed with them, the Sydney boys blended in real well, we've taken home some money and come together well."
Young struggled to overcome the loss of fullback Nic Hall after he picked up a groin complaint in the decider.
Hall set up their opening try of the final, and scored in each of their games to get into the decider, but only lasted eight minutes.
Young didn't want to risk him at this stage of the season.
Giles also thought a missed opportunity at the start of the second half, which saw Woden swoop on a loose ball and run the length to score, really stopped any chance of a comeback.
"That goes to hand and we score the first try to make it 16-12 and we're back in it but they run away to score a 100-metre try," he said.
"That's footy I guess."
The front rower was also pleased with how their new look forward pack is coming together with the return of Aaron Slater plus the addition of Lachlan Gale through the middle.
He's hoping they can build on that ahead of a trial against Mounties at Alfred Oval on March 9.
