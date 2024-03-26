Five things we learnt from the latest Group Nine trials

Tom Giles certainly has Young got firing to finish off their pre-season campaign.
After winning through to the West Wyalong Knockout final, before scoring a trial win over Mounties, the Cherrypickers concluded their pre-season with another big victory at home on Saturday.
This time around they took a 36-6 win over Gunghalin.
Once again their forward pack led the platform with Giles, who scored three tries, and Jayke Hogan strong through the middle and when you're bringing the likes of Jake Walker off the bench depth is certainly no problem.
It's been more than 30 years since Young last won a first grade premiership and after a near miss two years ago this shapes as another good chance to break the drought.
Kangaroos put in another unconvincing pre-season display with a 16-8 win over Leeton.
Once again they had new recruit Zeik Foster at fullback with Nathan Rose at five-eighth and James Smart, who scored two good individual tries, at halfback while regular hooker Bowie Foster missed with an ankle issue and Jake Dooley made his return from injury.
Dooley and Zeik Foster both split time at fullback and centre but how they fit all their spine options into the mix is something that still needs work.
Rose is unsure how to make things work with Latrell Siegwalt's absence from the side really standing out so far.
"There's a few options and that was what the trial was all about," Rose said.
"I've got a couple of weeks to think about things.
"We were missing both our hookers, Bowie and Zac Graham, and while Tyler (Jones) did a good job for us, if you get them couple of boys back then all of a sudden we've got threats right across the park."
After a rusty start at the West Wyalong Knockout, Junee's attack has certainly taken a step in the right direction.
And their defence certainly hasn't been put to the test.
After a 56-24 win over Gulgong in their now annual clash, the Diesels almost put on triple figures in their hit out with Yanco-Wamoon at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
New captain-coach Daniel Foley feels things are starting to come together
"It was good to build some combinations but we didn't really do much defending, which was what I wanted," Foley said.
"It was our first hit out at West Wyalong and I could definitely tell we needed more time together so we really spent all that time after going through all the little things at training that were going to help build combinations."
Gundagai were far from full strength for their lone hit out of the pre-season but a number of their younger talents certainly made the most of the opportunity.
The likes of Tyron Gorman, Joel Field, Jack Elphick and Will Herring all missed their 10-8 loss to Yass on Saturday.
However Jared Elphick certainly put his claims forward for the Tigers with a strong performance in the front row.
After a couple of seasons adapting to senior football with tastes of first grade along the way he could help fill the void older brother Jake left in the side last year.
Temora were forced to do far too much defence in their last trial hit out.
The Dragons were their own worst enemy with a number of costly drop balls in their 28-10 loss to Forbes at Nixon Park on Saturday.
It's the opposite to how they've been focusing their game under Josh McCrone as they chase an elusive finals victory this year.
Temora will also be without fullback Hamish Starr for the first three rounds of the season after he underwent surgery.
