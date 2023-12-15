Doubts over Siegwalt's future with Kangaroos after NRL interest

Kangaroos are preparing for life without Latrell Siegwalt.
After a big first season with the Wagga club following on from being selected in the Country side, Siegwalt was also named player of the tournament during Walgett Aboriginal Connection's win at the Koori Knockout.
At the time rugby league cult hero George Rose said it's a travesty Siegwalt doesn't have an NRL contract.
"I think it's a travesty he's not in an NRL system and that's the same for so many guys here," Rose said.
"Young Maurice Trindall on the other side (Blacktown), he's one of the best nines I've played against. He's tough and skilful.
"These guys should be in the systems so I hope anyone watching can pick up guys like this because we've got so much talent coming through."
And it looks like Wayne Bennett must have been listening as Siegwalt has been in Brisbane with the Dolphins.
Kangaroos are unsure what will come of the opportunity but aren't expected to stand in his way.
"You'd be jumping at it if you got an opportunity like that," captain-coach Nathan Rose said.
Siegwalt spent time with St George Illawarra last NRL pre-season before electing to return home to Wagga and followed Rose to Kangaroos.
They played a big part in helping their club to their first grand final appearance in 14 years.
While there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Siegwalt's future, regardless of what happens Rose is confident the club has some good depth
"He's obviously a talent, there's no doubt about that but there's plenty of other blokes within the club who can do a good job for us as well," Rose said.
They are set to be without two forwards from the grand final.
Best and fairest winner Luke Ingram has returned home to coach Bombala while Ryan Cronin has moved to Queensland.
He's linked up with reigning Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio at Tweed Heads.
Rose was disappointed to see him leave.
"He's a good clubman and did an awesome job for us last year," Rose said.
"It's a bit unfortunate to see him leave after a good season but that's the way things go sometimes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.