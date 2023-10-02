The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Walgett Aboriginal Connection wins through to Koori Knockout final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
October 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby league cult hero George Rose said it's a "travesty" Latrell Siegwalt doesn't have an NRL contract after the fullback helped fire Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) to this year's Koori Knockout final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.