Young knocks off Sydney club to continue good build up

Young's fresh start under new coach Tom Giles continues to attract attention.
After winning through to the West Wyalong Knockout final, before being beaten by Woden to fall one win short of defending their title, the Cherrypickers proved too good for Mounties.
With the Sydney-based club bringing a mix of their Ron Massey Cup and Sydney Shield sides, even Giles admitted to being surprised by how his side rose to the challenge in their pre-season trial at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
"It was really good and better than everyone expected," Giles said.
"As you can imagine they were pretty big boys and their defence was pretty good but we did jump out to a 22-0 lead early on, in the first 20 before the drinks break.
"At the end it's a trial game and it doesn't really matter but it's good to see we can put points on when it matters towards the back end of the game."
Young went on to score a 34-24 victory.
While using the trial as more of a real guide as to how the team will line up this season, Giles remains impressed with some of the contributions of their younger talent.
"A few of the young blokes just toughed it out and really good us over the line towards the back end of the game," he said.
Charlie Corcoran was one who stood out after starting at five-eighth before shifting to hooker.
Giles is also pleased to have Nayah Freeman, who scored a double, back in the side while Jayke Hogan also impressed after being hampered by a knee issue in the back end of the season.
While Young struggled to overcome the loss of star fullback Nic Hall in the West Wyalong Knockout final, with doubts over how involved he will be for the remainder of the season through injury, Giles was also pleased to see how new recruit Devon Makoare-Boyce shifted into the role.
"He was strong, which makes us a little bit happier knowing he can play one for us," Giles said.
"He came off with five minutes to go so he played a solid 74 minutes, was really good and he goal kicked unreal too."
Young have one more trial against Gunghalin on March 23.
Meanwhile Albury recorded their season narrow win over a Group 20 club to start their pre-season.
After two tries in the last period handed them a 16-8 win over reigning premiers Leeton, who have lost plenty of talent from last year's side, earlier this month the Thunder then backed it up with a 18-14 win.
