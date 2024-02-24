Woden makes most of second chance to deny Young in Knockout final

Woden secured some revenge on their way to winning the first trophy of the season as they bounced back from a first night loss to take out the West Wyalong Knockout.
Taking advantage of being the second best loser in the compressed draw this year, the Rams put on a much more polished display on Saturday night.
After easing past the hosts, taking a 22-0 win over the other first night losers West Wyalong, Woden were able to extract some revenge on Temora after their 10-6 loss in round one.
Despite the Dragons being boosted by the injection of Hayden Philp, Kris Rands and Zach Starr on the second night, they couldn't repeat the dose to fall to a 20-0 defeat in the semi-final.
The Canberra Raiders Cup visitors then denied Young back-to-back West Wyalong Knockout wins after overcoming a sluggish start to run out 20-12 victors.
Returning coach Ash Barnes was impressed with how the side recovered from their first night slip up.
"We were really fortunate with the second chance," Barnes said.
"I was really pleased the boys got that as they've been working hard in the first block of the pre-season, it was fortunate and Young have played really well over the weekend so we're really happy to come out on top."
Barnes thought having a game together really helped the side.
Young got off to a strong start as Nayah Freeman scored in the second minute of the decider off a Nic Hall kick.
However when Hall picked up a groin complaint the Cherrypickers struggled to have the same potency.
Instead it was the Rams who capitalised on an error compounded by a penalty as Tom Scrivener scored the first of his side's three straight tries to take a 16-6 lead into half-time.
Young's chances weren't helped by Jack Bush being sin binned after Brendan Jimenez scored Woden's second.
Up a player, Woden created space for former Wagga schoolboy Koko Salim to score on the opposite edge.
Young had a good opportunity in the first set of the second half but when their pass hit the deck and Scrivener swooped on it to run the length of the field to score it really sealed the clash.
Jake Walker crashed over to close the margin to eight points but it was the last real attacking foray the Cherrypickers had.
After missing out on finals last season, Barnes hopes their strong start to the pre-season bodes well for 2024.
"I'm really happy with the position we're in as a club, I just love coming out to West Wyalong as it's a great competition and I love to see the talent that's on show in the Riverina," he said.
"There's some quality teams in Group Nine so it's pleasing to knock those two (Temora and Young) off."
Final
WODEN 20 (T Scrivener 2, B Jimenez, K Salim tries; B Jimenez 2 goals) YOUNG 12 (N Freeman, J Walker tries; N Hall, D Makoare-Boyce goals)
Semi-finals
YOUNG 10 (N Halll, T Giles tries; N Hall goal) d SOUTHCITY 6 (J Morgan try; K McCarthy goal)
WODEN 20 (T Scrivener, J Martin, B Jimenez tries; B Jimenez 3, T Fattore goals)
Quarter-finals
TEMORA 16 (H Starr 2, W McDermott tries; H Starr 2 goals) d QUEANBEYAN BLUES 4 (Connor Williams try)
YOUNG 18 (T Giles, C Sing, N Hall tries; N Hall 3 goals) d TUGGERANONG 0
SOUTHCITY 16 (C Harris 2, L Gladman tries; K McCarthy 2 goals) d KANGAROOS 12 (B Foster, J Mascini tries; J Smart 2 goals)
WODEN 22 (M Geiger, K Salim, L Everson, B Jimenez tries; J Fattore 3, B Jimenez goals) d WEST WYALONG 0
First round
TUGGERANONG 14 (J Haeato 2, B Buckley tries; W Alexander goal) d JUNEE 0
YOUNG 22 (T Giles 2, M Jones, N Freeman, N Hall tries; D Makore-Boyce goal) d YENDA 0
KANGAROOS 14 (J Smart, J Mascini, C Barton tries; C Barton goal) d TLU 4 (M Jones try)
SOUTHCITY 6 (J Tracey try; K McCarthy goal) d WEST WYALONG 4 (M Uiva try)
TEMORA 10 (J Stewart, R Woods tries; H Starr goal) d WODEN 4
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.