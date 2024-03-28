Goannas, Tigers to open netball season with big crowd on Good Friday

It's been a long off season but netball will finally return to the Riverina League courts on Friday, and coaches Lisa Reynoldson and Jess Allen are expecting a great game.
The Good Friday fixture is now in its second year, and the pair anticipate a big atmosphere when Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes take on Wagga Tigers at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Ready to begin their premiership defence with a bang, Reynoldson said the Goannas are primed to take the court.
Anticipating strong competition from their opponent, it's a special feeling playing the Easter weekend.
"It's not just a big club day, but last year it was just a big people day," Reynoldson said.
"Pubs are closed, cafes are closed, we've got the bar open out there so it's actually quite a big day.
"It's not just our crowd and the Tigers crowd, it's everybody, it's good."
While some of the Tigers' lower grades will be missing a handful of players, Allen said her A grade side will be ready to go on Friday afternoon.
Excited to see the return of netball, her new-look team has been a great learning experience for her.
Stepping into the coaching role, she said with so many fresh faces in the side, this season is a unique chance for her to coach how she wants to without preconceived ideas.
"It's exciting to have the whole club together on such a big weekend," Allen said.
"The girls are just so excited to start, and to know that we're starting so soon, and against a club like Mango, we're just excited to get out there.
"In terms of A grade, it's a completely new team this year, having those girls there consistently every week [in preseason] made it a lot easier to gel."
Not expecting overnight miracles, Allen said her goal for the first month of games is to have the side settle.
Working to finesse combinations down the court, she said the team is pumping to start the season.
Coaches across the league have said they expect this season to be one of the toughest yet.
A grade netball returns at 4:30pm, Good Friday, at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.