The Allen effect: defender's talent the drawcard for incoming Tigers trio

Three fresh faces have arrived at Robertson Oval ahead of the 2024 Riverina League season.
Incoming coach Jess Allen has secured signatures from Poppy Hulm, Georgia Hallam, and Harriet Priest adding a burst of youth to her side.
For former Turvey Park defender Hallam, the chance to play alongside league stalwart Allen was too good an opportunity to pass up.
"I was just keen to try something new, play with some fresh faces and possibly improve my netball a bit," Hallam said.
"Jess is really good, she always polls in the league best and fairest, and she's always been a player that I've looked up to, because she is amazing, so I defending alongside her is really going to be helpful, and with her being the coach she'll guide me a lot and she's already given me a lot of tips so I can definitely see my netball improving through her."
Already familiar with many of the returning Tigers players, Hallam said it's been an easy adjustment into the new club.
Holding no ill feelings towards her old club, Hallam is prepared for a new challenge this season.
She admitted she would like to see herself in a side higher on the ladder come finals.
"I'm definitely ready to win some games, and have a bit more competitiveness in the games," Hallam said.
"Obviously you don't have to win but I'd like to be up there a bit wiwith the score."
For teenagers Hulm and Priest, it will be their first time playing in Riveirna League A grade.
The pair are excited to be playing in yellow and black for the upcoming season.
At just 15-years-old Hulm had plans to move from the Farrer League to the historically stronger Riverina League as she got older, but was surprised when Allen approached her at the end of last season.
After a meeting at her home Hulm said she was impressed with the offer Allen put forward for her to join the Tigers, and has been thriving in a new environment.
"I think it's always been a dream to come over to the RFL, and the girls here have just been so welcoming," Hulm said.
"It's only been a couple weeks with them and I think that we're going to really push it this year.
"All of them are just so talented and I'm so excited to play with them, they really make me feel like I'm playing good."
The wing defence is hoping to narrow in on Allen's defensive style and utilise it in her game moving forward.
Sad to leave Farrer League side East Wagga-Kooringal, Hulm said she's grateful for the opportunities she had there to help her arrive at a this level so young.
Meanwhile, at the shooting end, Priest returns to Wagga after a gap year in Darwin.
Stepping right into the A grade side, her homecoming has been a welcomed one.
Her family is deeply connected to the club, and she feels ready to represent the Tigers in the top competition.
"It was good to see all the new upcoming talent that we have at trials," Priest said.
"I haven't played A grade in Wagga before, so I'm excited to see the challenge, and we'll see how I go."
Wagga Tigers have a trial game against The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday in preparation for their Good Friday season opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastakes.
