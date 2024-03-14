The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

The Allen effect: defender's talent the drawcard for incoming Tigers trio

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers new signings Poppy Hulm, Harriet Priest, and Georgia Hallam. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga Tigers new signings Poppy Hulm, Harriet Priest, and Georgia Hallam. Picture by Tom Dennis

Three fresh faces have arrived at Robertson Oval ahead of the 2024 Riverina League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.