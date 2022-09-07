The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers vice-captain Jess Allen crowned as A grade's best and fairest following a terrific season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Allen has won the Riverina League's A grade best and fairest award. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Tigers goalkeeper Jess Allen has topped off a superb year after being named the Riverina League's best and fairest in A grade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.