Wagga Tigers goalkeeper Jess Allen has topped off a superb year after being named the Riverina League's best and fairest in A grade.
The Tigers had a slow start to the year, which resulted in Allen not polling until round three with a three-vote performance in the Tigers' one-goal win against Coolamon.
She would poll three votes again in the fifth round and would sit fourth in the standings at round five.
Allen would then get on a roll polling 11 votes in the next five games which rocketed her to the lead at round 10.
From there, she polled again in four more matches on her way to finished with 27 votes and a deserved winner of the award.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Prue Walsh finished runner-up after polling 21 votes while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes Ava Moller, Griffith's Jenna Richards, Leeton-Whitton's Grace Korovata and Coolamon's Mia Helyar all finished on 14 votes.
It was a good night for Moller who also claimed the Riverina League's rising star award with the Goannas also receiving the Netball Club Championship and the Combined Club Championship.
The Goannas dominated the team of the year with Shannan Russell (goal defence), Ash Reynoldson (wing defence), Phoebe Wallace (centre), Katie Caller (interchange) and Ruby Gillard (interchange) all being named.
MCUE continued their unbeaten run in the semi-final against Griffith last Saturday and will face either the Tigers or the Swans in this years grand final.
Wagga Tigers' Charlotte Priest won the A reserve best and fairest in a thrilling count where she edged out GGGM's Rebecca Johnson (19), Coolamon's Georgia Beard (18) and teammate Maddison Kelly (17),
GGGM's Gemma Guthrie was awarded best and fairest in B grade while Leeton's Chanelle Rowett won best and fairest in C grade.
In the under 17's, it was Leeton's Chelsea Purtill who polled 25 votes to narrowly edge out Griffith's Laura Dreyer on 24.
Jo Hughes from Turvey Park was named as volunteer of the year.
