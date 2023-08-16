Young and dangerous Hawks warn youth is not a disadvantage ahead of finals

They won just three games in the 2022 season, but East Wagga-Kooringal didn't let past performances hold them back this year, finishing third on the Farrer League ladder at the end of the home and away season.
With a new coach and a new-look lineup, the Hawks gained momentum through the season, earning themselves some important wins, and a confidence-boosting draw against the reigning premiers North Wagga.
Floating under the radar for most of the season, the team believes their youth has something to do with their sneaky success.
With three high schoolers in the A grade side, Maeve Jackson, Poppy Hulm, and Holly Nelson, the Hawks look young, and they've taken it in their stride.
Hulm and Nelson said they believe there's a tendency for their opposition to underestimate them when they step out on court.
"I think a lot of the teams do underestimate our ability and what we're capable of," year 12 student Nelson said.
"We are a young team but we do perform to their level, and we have drawn with the team that's been up there for a couple of years, and that has really helped with our confidence and the way that we've played, we've worked really hard to be where we are.
"We're young and inexperienced, so teams do come in and think 'oh we can beat them' but we do have the capability and the potential to beat these teams that have been up there for a couple of years and it's a really exciting time for us."
Hulm, 14, said young faces on the side combined with a lack of height down the court makes the team look non-threatening, despite their strong record this year.
"We step on court and it just feels like they're just going to beat us, but we really step up to their standards, which feels amazing, to have that disadvantage, to be younger and shorter, but still come out with the wins," Hulm said.
In her first year with East Wagga, Hulm initially trialled for the club's under 17s side, but was quickly moved into the A reserve squad before being promoted into the A grade team.
Coming to the club with no expectations, she was mind-blown when asked to move into the top side.
"I'm so excited to be here," Hulm said.
"When I came here, everyone thought Hawks just didn't have it in them, everyone thought we weren't good, but all the girls on that court have worked for what we've achieved.
"I reckon now is our time to get up there and be known for what we are, because Hawks are really good."
Nelson, who debuted in East Wagga's A grade side last year, said this season has been a huge jump for the side.
"Last year was definitely a growing year for us, getting to know how each other played, we've had a few changes and a new coach this year which has really helped, and we've trained hard, worked hard, we've put in the effort and we do deserve to be there," Nelson said.
Playing North Wagga on Saturday in this year's first qualifying final, the girls are feeling positive heading into the game.
The last time they met was round 13, where the game ended in a 25-25 draw.
Hulm, who has played for North Wagga juniors, said it was an amazing experience to play in the draw, but she's ready to get a win this time around.
"Since I came from their juniors, when I stepped on the court it was a bit weird to be playing against who I play for, but it felt so amazing to tie with them," she said.
"Hopefully we can get a win against them, but it felt amazing to be on that court and to be part of that game, I think it will be another good game."
Nelson said the guidance from coach Claudia Barton has been key to the team's success this season, and she's looking forward to following her into finals.
"She brings such a different perspective and point of view on things, and she gets you to improve on those little things that you don't normally take notice of," Nelson said.
"She's implemented drills into training that have really helped us, and she's been amazing with her advice and feedback."
East Wagga-Kooringal play North Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday, in Farrer League's first qualifying final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
