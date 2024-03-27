Too tight to call, Riverina League clubs mark the year as toughest yet

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes remain a force to be reckoned with ahead of the start of the 2024 Riverina League season.
Clubs gathered at the season launch at the Rules Club on Wednesday and while coaches are anticipating a tight season, it was the reigning premiers that have them most concerned.
With very little change in their squad, outside of the addition of Eliza Parker and Rio Weidemann, the Goannas are feeling good as they prepare for their first game this Friday.
Head coach Lisa Reynoldson said her and the team are ready for the season to begin.
"The girls are pumped, and that's the main thing," Reynoldson said.
"You just want to get into it by the time preseason is done, so we're keen as."
MCUE had just one loss last season, in round one to Griffith, and they're a side that Reynoldson expects to be strong once again.
"I've been thinking about this, and actually there's a few to watch," she said.
"Collingullie will be up there, obviously Coolamon again, and Griffith under Joh [Munro], and Tigers are always strong, so there's quite a few up there."
Though causing an increase of stress for the returning coach, she's looking forward to a good year of competition.
Preparing to play MCUE in the first A grade game of the year are Wagga Tigers.
Incoming coach Jess Allen said it's hard to pick who will be the standout this year before the first round of games, but admitted it's hard to look past the Goannas.
"Until you play everyone you don't really know, but you can never rule out Mango, and Coolamon are going to be up there again as well," Allen said.
Adding to the echos of a tight top four was returning Collingullie-Wagga coach Olivia Jolliffe.
Confident with how her side's preseason has come together, Jolliffe believes the competition will be tighter than ever.
"I think it's going to be a lot closer of a season than what it was last season with a significant top five," Jolliffe said.
"I think it'll be a lot closer than what it's been before."
One club hoping Jolliffe's prediction will come true is Turvey Park.
Incoming coach Niamh Boyer is pleased with the squad she has pulled together, featuring both new faces and club juniors that have worked through the ranks.
Playing in the town pre-season Premier League, the Bulldogs have played Collingullie once already, and Boyer was impressed with what she saw.
"We had a really nice match against Gullie in the premier league, so we're really excited to take them on during the season," she said.
"Other than that, Mango, Griffith, they're always going to be strong, they are beautifully clean teams, you aspire to play netball like they do."
With fresh colours this season, Georgia Tilyard has built herself a team from the ground up.
While hoping it will be her Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong girls who impress, she anticipates there won't be much movement among the top four sides.
"I really think that the top four remains quite similar," Tilyard said.
"Griffith is really up there, Mango, Coolamon, and Collingullie has a really strong side this year as well, so I think those four teams in particular are the ones to beat.
"I know Tigers have recruited a few nice players, so overall I think it's going to be a really strong competition, which is exciting."
Riverina League netball returns on Good Friday, with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes hosting Wagga Tigers.
A grade is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm.
