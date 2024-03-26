Finessing pays off for Parker as she steps up from reserves into top side

Eliza Parker credits consistency in her training and adjusting to specific feedback for her recent A grade selection.
The shooter moves into Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' top side this season after several years in their A reserve team.
One of just two new faces in the side, the Goannas are Wagga's most successful netball team, and one of the hardest to break into.
With very few changes in recent years, Parker said training as a combined A grade and A reserve squad last season was hugely beneficial in making the step up.
"They're had been a few talks throughout the off season about a few little things to work on since our grand final last year and just things I'd need to bring to the court if I was wanting to play A grade," Parker said.
"So it was on the cards but I definitely still had to work to get in."
Entering her fifth year at the club, Parker said the side has been incredibly welcoming to both herself and fellow newcomer, Rio Weidemann.
Working with Lisa Reynoldson last year, Parker is excited to continue under her tutelage this season.
Playing in the town premier league season in the lead up to this weekend's first Riverina League game, Parker said it's been invaluable to settle on court with the team.
"You get to see what the game is like, it's a bit more fast paced and definitely a bit more competitive," she said.
"There's always things you feel like you can do better as a player but it's nice to have a fresh set of eyes and to get a few new ideas and a few things to work on which has been great."
With the Goannas set to begin their premiership defence in Good Friday's clash with Wagga Tigers, Parker is eager to take the court again.
Expecting a tough competition, there is no expectations of an easy season this year.
"The off-season has been going for quite a while, so it'll be nice to get out there around to run again and it's always good fun on Good Friday," she said.
"Hopefully we should get out there and be playing as smoothly as we have been on Wednesday nights."
While collectively the side has their eyes on yet another Riverina League premiership, at a personal level, Parker wants to cement her spot in the side.
With so few changes, finding her feet and working her combinations are key to maintaining her spot on court.
Already enjoying working with her fellow shooters, she is excited for what she anticipates will be a successful season.
MCUE play Wagga Tigers in their annual Good Friday clash at Mangoplah Sportsground at 4:30pm.
