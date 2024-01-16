The Daily Advertiser
New season, fresh start for Mangoplah as Reynoldson steps into top job

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 16 2024 - 5:03pm
Lisa Reynoldson will head coach the Goannas A grade side during their 2024 season. Picture by Les Smith
Lisa Reynoldson is going solo at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this season as the club looks to win yet another Riverina League A grade premiership.

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

