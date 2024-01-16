New season, fresh start for Mangoplah as Reynoldson steps into top job

Lisa Reynoldson is going solo at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this season as the club looks to win yet another Riverina League A grade premiership.
Reynoldson was a co-coach alongside Shannan Russell and Marie Hope during the Goannas 2023 premiership season and will be supported by Sheryl Wheeler in the assistant role this year.
Expecting to maintain most of their playing group, Reynoldson said they will head into the season looking to be even better.
"I'm very much the last season is done and this is a new season," Reynoldson said.
"Everyone has new teams, new coaches, so I'm more focused going into the season on what I want our girls to do than what anyone else is doing at this stage.
"There's a few little things [I'd like to work on], just tweaking, moving the ball down a little bit quicker, I want their passes to be just a little firmer.
"It's that old saying about one percenters, and I think we've worked hard enough on the ground skills of our girls, and because we've been able to keep that core group, we can just focus on those little one percenters we want to work on."
Admitting to feeling some pressure from outside, the returning coach said her side has done well to remain humble in their success over recent years.
"You are the target for every team coming into it, naturally everyone wants to beat Mango, but that's okay, we just run our own race," she said.
"The girls are so modest, we have a thing where we don't think about stuff like that, we take it game by game, team by team.
"We have a club and team culture that we don't get ahead of ourselves."
While Reynoldson expects the side to look very similar to last season, Russell and Katie Caller are expected to be unavailable.
With two spots opening in the region's top team, she admitted she has her eye on a few players that may step into those positions.
Not wanting to get ahead of herself though, Reynoldson assured that nothing is locked in until trials have been completed.
"In an ideal world we would love to bring players up, there are a couple of girls that are maybe looking to trial, but honestly it's a numbers game when it comes to trials," she said.
"How many people trial, what positions you have, what positions on the court, it's a numbers game where we need to see who trials, how they trial, and go from there.
"Even in the last couple of years we've seen girls who maybe weren't even on our radar for certain grades come in and blow us away at trials, and they've been rewarded by being put in those grades.
"The girls are really good, they don't allude too much arrogance, they come and they trial."
