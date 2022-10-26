The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes appoint three new A grade coaches

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 26 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender Shannan Russell will step into a co-coaching role for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' A grade team alongside Lisa Reynoldson and Marie Hope. Picture by Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes A grade will have new leadership for the 2023 season with Lisa Reynoldson, Shannan Russell, and Marie Hope signing on as co-coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.