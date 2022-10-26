Young Griffith defender Jamie Best has signed with Queanbeyan Tigers for next season.
Best who had his first full season in the seniors, played 15 games for the Swans and was named in their best on nine occasions.
Moving to Canberra for university, Best was excited to sign with the Tigers and looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"I'm very excited," Best said.
"Hopefully I'll match the standard of footy, but I will train hard in the off-season and see how I go."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Planning a move to Canberra for 2023, it was a former Swans coach that helped Best end up at the Tigers.
"They approached me a little bit," he said.
"Then I got in touch with Grigga (Will Griggs) who is one of the ex-Swans players and he put me onto Adrian Pavese.
"Then we were in talks with him and I went down to Canberra for a weekend and spoke to them and signed from there."
After making his first grade debut in 2021, Best was pleased with his performance this season as he continued his development while playing on some of the most dangerous forwards in the Riverina League.
"I gained a bit more confidence which I think helped me a lot," he said.
"It was a bit shaky at the start of the season, but once I got some more confidence I just threw myself at it.
"I think I went alright to be honest, playing undersized."
The Swans finished the year off on a high note and with some decent signings ahead of next year, Best said it would be difficult to leave the only club he has ever played for.
"We came good at the end of the season," he said.
"I think it was a pretty good season to be honest, we gelled as a team right at the end of the season.
"It is all good terms with both clubs and I love the Swans.
"It's the only club I've played for, so it's obviously very hard and emotional and I'd like to come back eventually I think.
"But it's a new experience so I will see how I go, I am pretty excited.
"It's an offer I couldn't say no to, they were very welcoming like a family."
Best is planning to relocate to Canberra early in the new year and will link up with his new Tigers teammates who will be looking to go back-to-back following their grand final win over Belconnen at the end of August.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.