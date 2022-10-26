The Daily Advertiser

Young Griffith defender Jamie Best has signed with Queanbeyan for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 26 2022 - 1:30am
Jamie Best with Queanbeyan Tigers coach Kade Klemke. Picture from Queanbeyan Tigers

Young Griffith defender Jamie Best has signed with Queanbeyan Tigers for next season.

