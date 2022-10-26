The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park have signed Hayden Smith who will join the Bulldogs after playing with Woori Yallock in the Outer East Football League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Smith will join the Bulldogs in 2023 after spending the last couple of seasons with Woori Yallock in the Outer East Football League. Picture from Pakenham Gazette

Turvey Park have signed Woori Yallock midfielder Hayden Smith for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.