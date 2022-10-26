Turvey Park have signed Woori Yallock midfielder Hayden Smith for next season.
Smith, who has been playing for the Tigers in the Outer East Football League in Eastern Victoria is a inside mid who played 13 games this season after taking a year off to go travelling in 2021.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was thrilled to have Smith on-board who will add to a talented Turvey midfield that already possesses Cal Dooley, Luke Mazzocchi and Ethan Weidemann.
"I am really stoked to have Hayden on-board," Mazzocchi said.
"He is an inside mid who is hard and tough at the contest and he has got pace, he will definitely be coming into our midfield.
"He is an area that we sort of need, that inside mid is something that we don't have a huge amount of and he will help us out greatly there.
"He has also got a really good footy brain and he will help out on the leadership side of things which is great.
"It is something that we are always looking for when we are recruiting at Turvey, because we have got such a young core group of players.
"The guys that we want to bring in, we want them to have the leadership to bring those guys through."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Smith, his fiance Freya and young son Ziggy are set to make the move to Wagga in the coming months, with Mazzocchi stoked to have him and his family join the club.
Smith's inclusion to an already strong Bulldogs midfield gives Mazzocchi plenty of confidence heading into next season, with a number of players also likely to have more midfield minutes after a difficult 2022.
"There's guys like Jesse Margosis who had his first year and had some niggling injuries," he said.
"I would expect in his second year he will play some big midfield minutes.
"Other guys like Lachy Leary, he had a really big breakout game against Mango this year where he kicked three out of the midfield and was best on ground.
"He then broke his nose and had about six weeks off and we didn't see the best of him.
"Steve Camp had a bit of an up and down year, and I'm looking forward to him playing some good footy next year."
The Bulldogs played in their first finals series in 12 years this season, and although going out in the semi-finals against Coolamon, Mazzocchi stressed they wouldn't be going too hard in their recruitment for 2023.
"We are definitely not targeting huge amounts of recruits," he said.
"We have got such a good core group of players, but someone like Hayden was something that we definitely needed in our club, so it was good to get him."
Following the loss to the Hoppers, Mazzocchi highlighted that the club was in need of an inside mid and a ruckman.
With one item on his wish list already ticked off, Mazzocchi admitted that they were making steady progress on signing a ruckman for next season.
"We are fairly confident that we are going to have the ruckman over the next week or so," he said.
"We are in some really good discussions with a quality ruckman, so hopefully fingers crossed that leads to something over the next seven days.
"That just helps us in that Rhett Weidemann, who I regard as going to be one of our top footballers, rather than him running around in the ruck, he gets released to go to half back or half forward or wherever he is needed.
"It just adds further to the depth of our team."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.