Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith is set to take on Australia's premier domestic road racing series after signing with NCMG Criterion Racing for 2023.
Smith who only completed his first road race a little over two years ago was looking forward to the opportunity to be racing against some of Australia's best riders.
"It's a great opportunity given to me from NCMG Criterion racing," Smith said.
"They approached me a few months ago just after the NSW state champs with an offer to join their team."
Smith had a taste of the NRS this season with him riding in the Tour of the Tropics at the start of July, before having his first ride with his new team at the NRS event on the Sunshine Coast.
The Tour of the Tropics was a good debut for in the national series for Smith with him finishing ninth in the criterium on his way to a 21st overall finish after the four stages.
Although the 2023 calendar has yet to be released, Smith is in for quite a busy year as the series will take him to all parts of the country.
"Next year is going to be pretty busy," he said.
"Racing the series on the new Chapter2 Bikes, there will be at least 11 races ranging from one day races to three to four day tours across the country."
In addition to his NRS rides, Smith has been busy on the bike winning the Butch Menz Memorial back in June as well as competing at the NSW Police & Emergency Service Games over the weekend.
"I've had a good year," he said.
"I've had some good results locally and then stepping up to ride these national road series races.
"They have been pretty tough, but I've learnt heaps from each race I've done and I'm only getting better in each race."
Smith is hopeful of making the most of his opportunity in the NRS next year, with him looking to potentially get overseas for some rides over in Europe if possible.
"I would like to get some podium results," he said.
"I'll hopefully do some racing over in Europe sometime as well."
Smith will join former Wagga riders Cameron Scott and Myles Stewart in the series for next year, with Scott currently leading the standings with one round to go while Stewart is currently sitting 16th.
The Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour will wrap up the NRS for this year in late November, with Smith then set to roll into nationals in January before beginning the new series early in the new year.
Smith will continue to be based in Wagga for 2023, with him still looking to compete locally when he is able to do so.
"I will still try and do a few local races to get amongst it with the locals," he said.
"It's always super competitive these country races, but my main races will be the national events that I have coming up."
With a busy few months ahead, Smith can't wait to get into it.
"We've got the Tour of Tasmania coming up in late November," he said.
"There should be some good racing down there and then we have nationals in early January.
"The rest of the season kicks off straight afterwards and I'm looking forward to getting amongst it.
"I'm super stoked to be given the opportunity by these guys.
"Getting on the new bikes the Chapter2's, it should be good."
