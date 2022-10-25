The Daily Advertiser

Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith has signed a deal with NCMG Criterion Racing to race in the National Road Series in 2023

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 25 2022 - 6:30am
Sean Smith will contest the entire National Road Series in 2023 with NCMG Criterion Racing.

Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith is set to take on Australia's premier domestic road racing series after signing with NCMG Criterion Racing for 2023.

