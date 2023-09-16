'Absolutely elated'; Top of the world Goannas take home fourth consecutive premiership

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have earned their fourth consecutive Riverina League A grade premiership in stunning fashion.
It was the tightest competition the Riverina League has seen in years, and there was no surprise when it was Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Griffith who made it to this year's A grade grand final.
The finalists had earned a win each through the home and away season, and though Griffith took the scenic route to the biggest game of the year, it was always slated to be a highly competitive game.
Goannas came out hard and fast, and once they'd developed a lead, there was simply no chasing them down for Griffith, as the reigning premiers stormed towards a 20-goal win.
Surging ahead to a six goal lead in the first quarter, the Goannas continued to add to their margin each break leading to the 56-38 win.
Coach Joh Munro was an outstanding leader on court for her side, with teenager Tahlia Quinn flying across the court in both wing and centre.
While Griffith shooters Lauren Pound and Jenna Richards were on when they had the ball, their chances were few and far between with tried and tested MCUE circle defence pair Shannan Cohalan and best on court Ash Reynoldson picking off nearly every pass sent in to them.
The ever reliable Mikaela Cole showed just why she's been a mainstay in the Goannas side for so long, but it was goal attack Ava Moller who was the big difference.
Never faltering in the ring Moller couldn't miss a shot if she tried, and her efforts through the midcourt both attacking and defensively kept Goannas in control.
Combined with Katie Caller under the ring, their defenders barely had a chance to rebound.
Goannas co-coach Marie Hope said it was an outstanding performance from her side, in what is their fourth consecutive premiership.
"I'm absolutely overwhelmed with pride at the quality of netball that our players put out on court today," Hope said.
"I think it is a testament to the quality of netball that Griffith have brought week in, week out, and being acutely aware of that and elevating our game if we wanted to match what they can do.
"I'm just absolutely elated at how they could rise to the occasion today at this point in their netball careers."
With a near perfect run through their season, Hope said of all their recent premierships, this is the one they've worked hardest for.
"For the past six years I've been involved, and this is the highest quality of netball we've had to front up to, and the highest level of netball we've had to produce in order to win a grand final," she said.
Grateful for the challenge Griffith provided them on the day, Hope said the battle on court was in no way reflected by the scoreline.
"Perhaps that past experience helped prepare, having been involved in these sorts of high pressure games before helped today with their start in particular," Hope said.
"The scoreline didn't reflect how competitive the game was, I think the start helped and the ability to hold in there all the way."
Focusing on the basics and falling victim to the emotion of grand final day was a key part of Goannas preparations.
Pleased that as individuals her players were well prepared for the game, Hope said their calm heads benefited each other as a collective.
"I think it really showed that all the players individually could prepare, no one had to work their way into the game," she said.
Impressed as always with Ash Reynoldson's performance in defence, Hope said she was a sound recipient of the best on court medal.
"She's such an amazingly naturally talented netballer Ash, and she's so hard on herself, but I'm really happy for her to win that medal today," Hope said.
"She's such a key part of our defence and one of the best defenders in the league."
