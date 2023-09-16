The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Coolamon win reserve grade grand final by 72 points over Turvey Park

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 16 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon celebrate their reserve grade grand final win at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon celebrate their reserve grade grand final win at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

COOLAMON completed the perfect reserve grade season with a 72-point grand final victory over Turvey Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.