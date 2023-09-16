COOLAMON completed the perfect reserve grade season with a 72-point grand final victory over Turvey Park on Saturday.
The Hoppers capped off an undefeated season with a dominant grand final display, running out victors 18.18 (126) to 8.5 (54) at Narrandera Sportsground.
Coolamon went in as red-hot favourites and didn't disappoint, starting well to establish a lead and then building on it throughout the day.
The Hoppers were a little scrappy early but went into quarter-time 10 points up but broke the game open with six goals to one in the second term.
From there, the result was never in doubt as the Hoppers went on to capture their first reserve grade flag in 13 years.
Coolamon reserve grade coach Mitch Robinson was pleased to see his team finish off the job.
"It's a pretty special year," Robinson said.
"To go through undefeated meant nothing if we didn't put the four quarters together today.
"To the boys credit, they just chipped away, quarter by quarter, and they came away with a pretty good win in the end."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Robinson believes it is one of the club's strongest reserve grade teams in quite some time.
"Definitely and one of the most exciting ones as well," he said.
"Obviously we've spoken about the experienced ones that we had but the young up-and-comers that have got a lot of footy ahead of them, including Daragh (Mullen), Reilly (Mitchell), those blokes that missed out because a bit of a points squeeze but Luke Bell, Al Carroll, there's plenty of boys, they've all got a lot of good footy in front of them."
Will Alchin was named best-on-ground after a hard-running midfield display that included two goals.
Daragh Mullen and Reilly Mitchell were strong through the midfield, while Charlie McCormack (four goals) and Alex Carroll (three goals) proved dangerous up forward.
Robinson believes the strength of the premiership win holds Coolamon in good stead for the future, particularly under the reign of newly-appointed coach Gavin McMahon.
"We had our fair share of injuries in first grade this year which didn't help, losing Baz (Jake Barrett) and Marshal (Macauley) early on but these boys will play plenty of senior footy and hold the club in good stead," Robinson said.
"It's a good start for Gav McMahon, probably leave them alone for a week and then get around them!"
Turvey Park were best served by Harry Woods and Baxter Harmer.
Full-time
Coolamon Rovers 3.6 9.12 12.14 17.18 (120)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 2.2 3.4 5.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Coolamon Rovers: C.Mccormack 4, A.Carroll 3, H.Wakefield 2, C.Neyland 2, W.Alchin 2, L.Bell 1, R.Mitchell 1, D.mullen 1, M.Barnes 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: S.Jones 2, H.Woods 1, C.Harmer 1, D.Smith 1, J.Smith 1, B.Ochieng 1, R.Leary 1.
BEST: Coolamon Rovers: R.Mitchell, D.mullen, W.Alchin, A.Carroll, J.Carroll, J.Maddox; Turvey Park Bulldogs: R.Leary, H.Woods, K.Smith, O.Jenkins, B.Harmer, L.Quilter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.