Swimming in netball premierships; Swans, Goannas win two, Bulldogs home with one

It's not often a game has such immense defensive pressure that neither team scores for over seven minutes, but that's exactly what the crowd was treated to in the Riverina League B grade grand final on Saturday.
Griffith and Turvey Park had been almost inseparable all season, and their grand final game was no different.
With a scoreline never exceeding four goals, the game was sent to extra time with scores tied 25-25 at full-time.
Griffith coach Alyssa Quinn said she'd asked her side that morning to not give her a heart attack, and they didn't deliver.
"I was shaking throughout the whole game," Quinn said.
"On the sidelines I said to the girls before the game, please do not give me a heart attack today, from the get go get a three goal lead, but no, Turvey had some different plans for us today.
"It was a very physical game, but always while contesting the ball, so that's something we had focused on all year, because it was them and us at the top for the whole competition."
Heading into the extra time period Quinn said she just told her side to settle and play with heart.
Confident they could do it, she had all faith that the young team would find success.
"I just said play with heart, you want it, you know you can do it, seven minutes is nothing so just put it all out on the court," she said.
"And then they did it, so they must have been wise words."
Wing defender Myah Sergi was awarded best on court for a stunning defensive performance, picking balls from the air like nothing.
Quinn said she is extremely proud of the 15-year-old, and how composed she's been on court all season.
Early in the day, in a game that could have been anyone's, with a see-sawing score and no clearly dominant team, Griffith took out the C grade premiership.
With a large crowd coming out for both sides, Griffith took an early lead, but stamina was the girls in green friend, holding out for the full term better than the Swans.
Fighting back late in the first three quarters, it looked as though Coolamon might have found the oomph they needed to get over the line, but it was ultimately the Swans who lifted the cup.
Holding up better than two weeks ago, Coolamon were feisty at the ball but long arms and good hands keep the ball moving in the Swans' favour.
Undefeated this season, Griffith went into the game feeling confident, best on court player Sara Negus said.
"I felt like our team really had it under the belt, we trained so hard, and went undefeated the whole season," Negus said.
"Coolamon are a really tough team to beat but in saying that we just smashed it, I'm really, really proud of our team.
"We trained so hard for this."
Surprised to have taken the best on court medal, Negus said it was without a doubt a team effort to take the premiership home.
"I did think that I had a good game, but I think that Molly Jackson would have won it, she played amazing, Michelle Sarkis, our shooters are amazing, but it's an honour to get best on court, but our whole team played amazing," she said.
With a huge showing for both Coolamon and Griffith during their game, the crowd was at times louder than the whistle.
Though feeding off their uplifting energy, Negus said they did their best to focus on the task at hand.
"I love the loud court, it's so good having the whole club behind us," she said.
"It doesn't affect our team, we just keep calm, block it out, and play our own game."
Opening the day of grand finals was the under 17s competition, where Turvey Park put on a dominating performance to earn themselves an 11-goal win.
Before the biggest game of the day, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes overcame a slow start to finish A reserve premiers over Wagga Tigers.
Co-coach Marie Hope said training their A and A reserve sides together as a squad with fellow coaches Lisa Reynoldson and Shannan Cohalan has paid off immensely for the club this season.
"Our depth is absolutely critical, especially because there are probably even some A reserve players that would play A grade at other clubs," Hope said.
"For us, we've been able to keep them, having the right culture has really helped, having that environment they want to be involved in.
"I think also this season having a squad, we've been able to have consistency across both teams as well, amongst the three coaches we've been able to manage the three teams."
A comprehensive display of netball in the late afternoon had MCUE earn their fourth consecutive premiership over Griffith.
Under 17s: Turvey Park 43 d Wagga Tigers 32. Best on court: Zoe Curry (Turvey Park)
C grade: Griffith 41 d Coolamon 32. Best on court: Sara Negus (Griffith)
B grade: Griffith 30 d Turvey Park 29 in extra time. Best on court: Myah Sergi (Griffith)
A reserve: MCUE 45 d Wagga Tigers 41. Best on court: Sophie Edmunds (MCUE)
A grade: MCUE 56 d Griffith 38. Best on court: Ash Reynoldson (MCUE)
