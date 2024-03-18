It took some friendly convincing but Weidemann has joined MCUE for 2024

It took a nagging partner, a few social events, and a sit down meeting, but Rio Weidemann has signed on with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the 2024 season.
The former Turvey Park defender said after getting a feel for the club alongside partner and life-time player Flynn Collins, it felt like the right time to move.
One of just two new faces moving into the premiership side, Weidemann said it's been a positive transition for her.
"I had been going to a lot of the club events during the year and I recognised how nice of a club it was," Weidemann said.
"After a couple years at Turvey all of my family had left the club and moved away, so I just thought it was time to maybe give it a chance.
"It was all a little confronting, Flynn had been talking around and telling everyone that I was a chance of coming so I was approached by (club secretary) Nicole Lawrence and I went and met with her and Geoff Seymour, who was president at the time, and they were really, really lovely."
Already thriving under the coaching of Lisa Reynoldson, Weidemann said it's been a learning experience working with the side.
Training alongside fellow defenders Kate Wallace and Ash Reynoldson, she is already being pushed to be a better player.
"I'm working with Kate Wallace and Ash Reynoldson a lot which has been really really nice," she said.
"Ash is an incredible player and so is Kate, we bounce off each other, which has been really good and I'm learning from them as well because they're such strong players.
"They are such a strong team so I didn't really have an expectation on where I would be playing, but the girls are just incredible and they're just so lovely and they accepted me straight away which was just so nice."
Playing in her new side during the Wagga Netball Association Premier League competition, it's been an invaluable chance to find her feet within the team.
Weidemann said the Wednesday night competition has not only been beneficial for her own game and fitness but is a great opportunity to get a look at fellow Riverina League clubs.
Alongside Weidemann, 2023 MCUE A reserve player Eliza Parker will join the team.
MCUE will begin their season with the traditional Wagga Tigers Good Friday game next week.
