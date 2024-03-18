MCUE coach expecting selection headaches as clock ticks down to Good Friday clash

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley believes he will have some selection headaches as he looks to finalise his side for their Good Friday season-opener against Wagga Tigers.
The Goannas have played the last of their three trial games and now only have a couple of training sessions left until they face the Tigers in 11 days time.
There have been a number of players who have shown plenty of promise throughout the pre-season and Foley admitted he'd have a difficult task finalising their side to face the Tigers.
"I've definitely got some headaches to come," Foley said.
"Myself, Harry Collins and Nathon Irvin will sit down early this week and have a good look at how we think our team will line up.
"We are certainly giving the boys the chance over the next two trainings this week and Tuesday night next week to continue to put their hand up.
"We've had a really promising pre-season with really big numbers and I generally think I've got between 30 and 35 blokes that have done enough to put their hand up for round one selection.
"This is the hard part as a coach I suppose, a good place to be in but definitely some headaches."
The Goannas will have nearly a full squad to pick from for their opening game of the season after emerging from their trial games effectively injury free.
One player who won't be playing against the Tigers is Jay Demby who dislocated and broke a finger in their trial game against Charles Sturt University last week.
Foley said it was disappointing for Demby to be forced to the sidelines but was hopeful he would be back available for selection in roughly a month.
"Unfortunately he dislocated and broke his finger," he said.
"We are hopeful that is a four to six week injury and if you look at our draw with Good Friday and a couple of byes in there, he probably only misses two to three games of footy.
"Obviously it's not ideal and really disappointing for Jay, but he's the only one to come out with an injury that will miss any games."
There were a few sore boys after the game against the Bushpigs with Harry Fitzsimmons copping a stud to the face while Lachie Johnson received a finger poke in the eye.
Foley admitted the Goannas didn't play their best footy against CSU, but still believed it was a great way for them to wrap up their trial game preparation.
"We went well against CSU and it was a really good hit out," he said.
"They provided a really good opposition and I think we were a little bit scrappy at times.
"It probably wasn't our prettiest performance of the pre-season, but there were certainly plenty of positives to take away in our gamestyle and a few boys putting their hands up."
The Goannas were ahead by around four goals at the conclusion of the three quarters and both Harrison Wheeler and Tom Smith impressed Foley with their performances.
MCUE also took on Mulwala just under a fortnight ago and Foley believed the Murray League premiers provided just the challenge his side needed.
"It was a really good test for the boys," he said.
"Mulwala are coming off back-to-back premierships and I think they'll be looking to go again.
"We came up against a really physically mature and good football side, it was a great test for our young quick team and we stood up really well.
"We led them at halftime and ended up going down by a goal in the end, but it was really pleasing from a coaches point of view to see the boys not go into our shell.
"Our gamestyle was still really evident against a really quality opposition and I came away extremely happy from that game."
