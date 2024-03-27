'Get out to Mango': MCUE coach hoping for a record crowd on Good Friday

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley is looking to start his sole-coaching tenure with a momentum-building win in front of a huge home crowd.
After a stellar debut last year, the Goannas will again play host to Wagga Tigers on Good Friday which acts as the season-opener for the Riverina League.
Foley has taken the reins for the upcoming season after sharing the coaching duties with Jeremy Rowe last year and with a new-look team believed it was crucial they started on the front foot with a win.
"I think it's very important," Foley said.
"Obviously four points are important at every stage of the year, but I think for us with a new young exciting group more than anything it'd be really good just to get a positive start in round one.
"Hopefully we can build a bit of excitement among the Mangoplah faithful and they can come out and see an exciting brand of footy and get really excited for the year ahead.
"That's probably the biggest thing for us."
Rowe was at the helm for five years at the Goannas and Foley conceded he had made some game plan changes over the off-season in response to their new-look senior squad.
"I think nothing completely drastic, but we have definitely made changes some things in the game plan and probably some of the language that we've used," he said.
"Just being a relatively new group, we've tried to tailor our game plan to that group and the style of play that best suits the cattle that we've got on the park.
"There certainly will be some noticeable differences in our game plan and hopefully that plays to our strengths."
There has been a buzz around the club over the off-season and Foley conceded that the senior side was eagerly awaiting Friday nights clash against the Tigers.
"We're really excited," he said.
"To be honest with you I've probably been thinking about it for the last six months or so.
"Obviously our season ended a little bit early last year and as you go through the stages of re-signing and recruiting through the off-season the excitement starts to build.
"Our pre-season I couldn't be happier with how we've gone, so we are just ready to get into the real stuff now and hopefully to top it off we get a record crowd out at Mango again this year."
The Goannas welcomed onboard a few key names over the off-season including Lachy Kendall, Jeremy Kirkwood and Lachie Johnson.
Foley didn't want to give too much away but was confident that at least a couple of their new recruits would take to the field on Friday.
"Yeah we certainly will," he said.
"There is a couple that will unfortunately be unavailable and Jay Demby had a pretty gruesome finger injury a couple of weeks ago.
"But beyond that we will be looking to unveil a couple of new ones, we are still working out the selection process at the moment and that will be finalised in the next day or two.
"But we are really excited to have a few new boys running around for us."
Some new faces won't be the only ones to keep an eye out for on Friday night with Foley predicting some of their young guns to make huge steps forward in their development this season.
"I think Lewi Pulver came on in leaps and bounds last year," he said.
"I'm not sure he gets the acclaim he should, but internally he's rated higher than anyone in the region.
"I think young Harrison Wheeler has had a great pre-season and we'd look to have him hopefully looking to make an impact up forward.
"Then some of our young guys down back as well, we've got a really exciting half back line so watch out for that."
There was a huge crowd in attendance at the first edition of Good Friday football at Mangoplah and Foley said it'd be fantastic to exceed that turnout the second time time around.
"I would implore all of the Riverina Football community to get out to Mango on Friday afternoon," he said.
"We had a record crowd out there last year and it looks like the sun is going to be shining, so come and support local footy."
