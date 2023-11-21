The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Veterans services in Wagga receive federal government funding boost

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterans affairs minister Matt Keogh and Riverina MP Michael McCormack hear from Chris Fennell, whose mother Linda was instrumental in the formation of Defence Shed, in Wagga on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
Veterans affairs minister Matt Keogh and Riverina MP Michael McCormack hear from Chris Fennell, whose mother Linda was instrumental in the formation of Defence Shed, in Wagga on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

Minister for Veterans affairs Matt Keogh has announced $17 million in new funding for veterans programs across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help