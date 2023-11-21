Prosecution of a Table Top motorist charged over the death of a teenage girl has been taken over by the NSW DPP.
This was revealed during a brief mention of Daniel Brendon Hosie's case in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, November 21.
It came as a Director of Public Prosecutions representative sought an adjournment of all charges before court registrar Wendy Howard.
The court was told that certification of the charges against Hosie was not yet finalised.
Hosie, 46, who appeared in court, stands accused of having a high-range blood alcohol of 0.169 when the crash happened in Thurgoona on the evening of May 20.
Ella Ball, 16, was critically hurt in the Riverina Highway crash and later died of her injuries.
In other news
Hosie was most recently charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The occasioning death charge states that this dangerous driving was aggravated in that "at the time of impact, the said Daniel Hosie was driving the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor".
The charge further alleges that this occurred "in circumstances of aggravation, to wit, the said Daniel Hosie had in his blood the prescribed concentration of alcohol (of a) reading (of) 0.169".
Hosie previously was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and not keep left of dividing lane.
His Ford Ranger allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road just before the collision took place about 6pm.
Miss Ball's sister, Julia Ball, 20, her father and partner were also injured in the collision.
Ms Howard adjourned the case for a further mention on December 5.
Hosie is excused from attending on that date if legally represented.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.