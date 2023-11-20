A pub with the potential to be the region's next Sir George is one of three Riverina watering holes looking to secure new owners.
Wombat Hotel, located on the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young, and Wallendbeen Hotel, also located between Cootamundra and Young, were auctioned on October 27, but neither were successful.
Brian McManus, the agent responsible for the auctions, said despite keen interest on the day for both hotels, bidders fell short of hitting the properties' reserve prices.
Mr McManus had estimated the hotels would likely sell for between $1 and $3 million, but due to various factors that hadn't been the case.
"We had quite a bit of interest but at the end of the day the auction market is quite brutal in a way - for a variety of reasons they never had reserves," he said.
Wombat Hotel has withdrawn and is now being sold independently.
Wallendbeen Hotel remains on the mark through Mr McManus and is expected to go to auction again at a later date.
Mr McManus said while both hotels have huge potential, buyers are looking for hotels with accommodation and bottle shops which he said likely came into play in the buyer's decisions.
"Accommodation is in demand at the moment - both of them suffered from that - and If you're not making a profit it makes it very hard to sell it," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr McManus said the proof is in the pudding, having successfully sold Hotel Shirley at Bethungra for $1.38 million only months prior.
The hotel is less than 60-kilometres away from Wombat Hotel and provides accommodation for up to 38 people.
Mr McManus said both Wombat Hotel and Wallendbeen Hotel have the capacity to provide accommodation, saying Wallendbeen Hotel could be turned into the next Sir George.
The Queensland Hotel at Barmedman is also on the hunt for new owners after nearly 20 years.
It was last sold in June of 2004 for $175,000 and is now on the market for $250,000.
The two-storey watering hole provides 10 bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens, and a bar and dining room.
The sale does not come with the license, meaning the new owners would need to apply for a liquor and gaming licence.
The sale is being managed by Raine and Horne West Ryde real estate agen tJohn Dedich.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.