The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Barmedman, Wombat and Wallendbeen Hotels up for sale

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wombat Hotel is one of three Riverina hotels looking for buyers. Picture by Brian McManus Real Estate
Wombat Hotel is one of three Riverina hotels looking for buyers. Picture by Brian McManus Real Estate

A pub with the potential to be the region's next Sir George is one of three Riverina watering holes looking to secure new owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help