Monday, 20 November 2023
Wagga's crumbling roads in councilors crosshairs at upcoming meeting

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Councillor Michael Henderson said he's heard from many members of the community about the perceived quality of roadworks in and around Wagga. File picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga councillors have asked council staff to explain the state of the city's crumbling roads.

