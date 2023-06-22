The Daily Advertiser
Bourke Street light work welcomed by Wagga councillor, residents

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 23 2023 - 10:23am, first published June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes welcomes works to improve the lights along Bourke Street after four years of calling for action. Picture by Les Smith
After four years of calls for upgrades to be done along Bourke Street and a string of incidences including a fatality in 2019, better lighting will be prioritised along the strip in the coming months.

