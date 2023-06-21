The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park man sentenced after post-races drunken night out ends in assault at popular Romano's Hotel

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 6:30am
Kurt Francis Allen has been convicted in the Wagga Local Court this week after a drunken night at Romanos went too far. File picture
A Turvey Park man has been convicted after a post-races drunken night out ended in an assault at a popular Wagga venue.

