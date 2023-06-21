A Turvey Park man has been convicted after a post-races drunken night out ended in an assault at a popular Wagga venue.
Kurt Francis Allen, 33, was sentenced on one count of common assault and one count of excluded person failing to leave premises when required in the Wagga Local Court on Monday.
On February 17, Allen attended a horse racing event before heading to Romano's Hotel for a drink with mates later in the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police facts tendered to the court say that night Allen appeared well intoxicated, with CCTV footage depicting him walking unsteadily on his feet and walking all over the hotel in a very boisterous manner.
At about 7.45pm a bar worker was collecting glasses from the tables when she approached the table Allen was stumbling around with his friends.
As she came near, Allen grabbed her by the back of the neck and threw his arms around her, hugging her from behind, causing her to feel very uncomfortable as she tried to break free.
But Allen pulled her body closer, kissing her on the neck before she managed to escape his grasp and left the scene.
Police facts note she was very upset by the incident.
A short time later, hotel security decided it was time to remove Allen from Romano's due to his level of intoxication, but when they asked him to leave, he refused and instead tried to escape under the tables.
They eventually kicked him out with the help of the bar supervisor and hotel owner, but while doing so Allen pushed both security and the owner on several occasions.
Despite the scene he had just caused, he then attempted to gain entry to the nearby Jungle Duke Hotel a short time after that, leading them to call police and order him to move along.
Two days later police spoke with Allen about the night. He told them he had attended the horse races earlier in the day.
He said after that he "celebrated pretty hard" but could not remember any details of the incident with the bar staffer although he did vaguely recall being kicked out later that night.
This week, the court heard Allen had secured a win at the local races and went to the pub to celebrate.
Counsel for the defence said he was too drunk to know if the bar staffer wanted to be hugged by him.
She told the court her client is "horrified" at what he did and has since penned a letter of apology to the Romanos bar staff.
"[My client] understands bar staff are entitled to go to work and feel safe," she said.
"He has remorse and regret and is generally a kind person."
Speaking directly to Allen, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking told him he has a problem with alcohol.
"I suggest if you don't want to come back... that you deal with [that problem]," Magistrate Hosking said.
Allen was convicted and fined $2200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.