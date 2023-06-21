Residents of Lake Albert are celebrating victory against a major telco after it withdrew plans to build a 30 metre high mobile base station along their quiet street.
Last week Ventia withdrew its development application for the Optus tower set to be located at 13 Sycamore Road, Lake Albert, and the move has drawn a torrent of relief from the local community.
Glen Gaudron, whose driveway is just metres from the proposed site, has previously spoken out against the plans and is overjoyed at the turn of events.
"On behalf of the local community I'd like to thank [the local media] and councillors for their support, as well as the immediate and surrounding neighbours for their submissions to council opposed to this intrusive development," Mr Gaudron said.
"Without the tower there, the local bees will now be able to navigate safely to their hives and the migrating birds will be able to find their nesting sites in the future.
"Further, I hope that in future Optus will consider locating these towers on suitable public land, so the whole community will benefit financially from the lease payments and not just one individual."
Mr Gaudron also previously raised concerns the tower's location could affect future plans to subdivide property in the area.
Public documents show the Optus telecommunications facility would have served as a mobile phone base station with a 30 metre high tower, eight antennas and a microwave dish.
Responding to the withdrawal of the DA, an Optus spokesperson said the decision came after the telco considered feedback from the local and community and a review of the proposal.
"We now propose to locate the facility further to the rear of the [13 Sycamore Road] site," the spokesperson said.
"[This] will reduce visual impacts of the structure on Sycamore Road."
The spokesperson confirmed there are plans to lodge a new DA in the near future.
The withdrawn DA said Optus has previously identified issues with mobile network services in the Lake Albert area and aimed to improve service in the area by erecting the tower.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
