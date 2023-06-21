The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert community in elation after Optus backs down over 30-metre-high tower plans

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 5:00am
Lake Albert Glen Gaudron is relieved plans to install the 30-metre-high tower just metres from his driveway have been shelved. File picture
Lake Albert Glen Gaudron is relieved plans to install the 30-metre-high tower just metres from his driveway have been shelved. File picture

Residents of Lake Albert are celebrating victory against a major telco after it withdrew plans to build a 30 metre high mobile base station along their quiet street.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

