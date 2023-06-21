The Daily Advertiser
Hume Highway traffic to funnel over single Sheahan Bridge at Gundagai in works plan

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:10am, first published June 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Work scheduled for Sheahan Bridge will see all traffic funnelled through the southbound bridge over four days. Picture by Transport for NSW
Work scheduled for Sheahan Bridge will see all traffic funnelled through the southbound bridge over four days. Picture by Transport for NSW

The Hume Highway will narrow to two lanes at Gundagai as work gets underway on Sheahan Bridge next week .

