The Hume Highway will narrow to two lanes at Gundagai as work gets underway on Sheahan Bridge next week .
Maintenance scheduled for the northbound bridge over the Murrumbidgee River will last from Tuesday until July 8, with crews on-site between 7am and 5pm.
That bridge will become single-lane from Tuesday to July 1, before closing from Wednesday, July 5 to the Saturday.
Over those four days, the southbound bridge will convert to two-way single lanes and 24-hour traffic control will be in place, Transport for NSW advised.
It also means the northbound Sheridan Street ramp will be closed, with drivers diverted onto the Cross Street ramp at South Gundagai.
At various stages of the maintenance work, single lane closures will be in place on Nangus Road.
"Oversize and overmass vehicles wider than 4.5 metres will be required to pull over at the designated parking bay and call the number displayed on signage to access both the northbound and southbound bridges when the changed traffic conditions are in place," Transport for NSW said.
Travellers should allow an extra five minutes for the altered conditions.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com or the Live Traffic NSW app.
