Wagga man Ray Mullins launches Inland Rail protest as new report fails to allay community concerns

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 18 2023 - 5:00am
Ray Mullins is urging members of the public to join him in a red ribbon protest against plans to run Inland Rail through Wagga ahead of next week's community consultation. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
A Wagga resident is calling on the community to join in a protest against what he says is Inland Rail's "insulting" notice for a public drop-in session.

Journalist

