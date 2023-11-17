Students are putting their own stamp on the paths of their Wagga high school with the help of a renowned local product.
Mount Austin High School teens have spent time collaborating with renowned Wagga-born graffiti artist Damien Mitchell to create a mural on a pathway.
The project - funded by Wagga City Council - has Year 12 Visual Arts students collaborating with artists to paint the Dove Street walkway from Scherger Place along with Hunter Street.
"I came up with a design with the students and it reflects the native flora and fauna of the area, some landscapes, some kind of traditional first nations elements," Mr Mitchell said.
Mr Mitchell has also been running a series of workshops with the students and was deeply impressed by their talent and able to work together as a team.
"Individually, they've [the students] got their own styles and I think one of the biggest things about this project is learning how to adapt your style to work with others," he said.
The students of the school have been enjoying the opportunity to collaborate with the renowned artist and felt that they've really benefited from it.
The project has been completed to improve the public and urban space in MAHS as well creating a sense of connection in the community.
It's this connection that Mr Mitchell believes that public art creates as it allows the public to share ideas and catch the public by surprise with its striking ideas.
Mr Mitchell, originally from Wagga, has always loved art, a love which has taken him across the world to interesting places like New York and to meet new people.
"The ephemeral nature of it [street art] is what keeps me going. I like to be able to paint in communities and then give that gift to the community," he said.
Mr Mitchell moved to Prague as a teenager and spent a decade in New York before moving to Sydney last year.
He has turned his talents back to the Riverina over the years, making his mark on a string of projects across the region.
They include masterpieces on Wagga buildings and under bridges, on water towers at Uranquinty and Walla Walla, and a recent tribute to veterans at Wagga's Menshed.
