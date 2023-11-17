The Daily Advertiser
Temora Councillor Nigel Judd honoured as longest serving local government representative in the state

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
A Riverina councillor has been recognised as the longest currently serving local government representative in the state after more than four and a half decades in office.

