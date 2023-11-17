A Riverina councillor has been recognised as the longest currently serving local government representative in the state after more than four and a half decades in office.
Temora Councillor Nigel Judd received the Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledging his exceptional contribution to the community at the Local Government NSW conference on Monday after 46 years serving on council.
Born and bred in Ariah Park, Cr Judd attended the village central school before completing his education at Temora High School, and it was here that he said his interest in local government was really kindled.
IN OTHER NEWS:
During that time he boarded with former Temora Municipal mayor Hack Skidmore.
"I learned a lot living with him those two years. He was a great servant of the community," Cr Judd said.
But it was during his involvement with the Ariah Park Progress Association that he decided to join Council, as he felt frustrated at his inability to convince the then-Narraburra Shire to do much-needed improvements to the village.
"My philosophy of life has always been not to criticise something unless you're willing to put your hand up and give it a go yourself, so that's what I did," he said.
Cr Judd went on to be elected on the Narraburra Shire Council in 1977 before it amalgamated with Temora Municipal Council to form the current shire in 1981.
During this amalgamation, Cr Judd said the council won its first Bluett Award for two major projects including the construction of the town's recreational precinct Lake Centenary, and the Effluent Recycling Scheme, a very innovative project at the time.
Cr Judd said it was one of the first effluent recycle schemes in the country at the time.
Fast forward to the 1990s, Cr Judd took on the role of deputy mayor in 1998 and went on to lead the shire as mayor from 2000 until 2006.
The Temora Aviation Museum, established by Frank Lowy's son David, brought much fanfare to town when it was officially opened under Cr Judd's watch in 2006.
The day brought attracted "bigwigs" like James Packer and even then-prime minister John Howard to town.
"He's the only sitting prime minister to [ever] visit [Temora]," Cr Judd said.
He said security was so high at the time due to ongoing terrorist concerns that invitations had to go out at the last minute.
"They didn't want to flag where the prime minister was going to be on a certain day," he said.
As mayor, Cr Judd also oversaw major upgrades to the town's main street and the introduction of hedges and roundabouts.
Since then, he has remained on the council and has been heavily involved in projects across the shire, including efforts to improve the rural road network.
"Over time we've been able to establish and upgrade the Mary Gilmore Way, which runs from Coolamon through Ariah Park to Barmedman and onto Grenfell," Cr Judd said.
"When I was on council most of it was just a dirt track. Now it's all sealed and a great regional road."
An ever-faithful councillor for Ariah Park, Cr Judd has also worked to ensure upgrades to infrastructure in the village, including a recent upgrade to the town's pool and multiple upgrades to the main street.
Alongside his time on council, Cr Judd has been heavily involved in many community groups, including serving as past president of the Temora Business Enterprise Group.
He has also been heavily involved in Rotary, and was a founding member of the local Rotaract Club in 1971.
A particular highlight has been serving as chairman of the Ariah Park-Mirrool Senior Housing Committee since 1995, during which time he has overseen the development of a number of senior self-care units - dubbed The Peppers - providing much-needed accommodation for older members of the community.
Fast forward to 2023, and Cr Judd has 46 years on council behind him - but he's not done just yet.
"At the local government elections next September I'm going to evaluate and see how my health is going. I'll decide then what I will do going forward," he said.
Over the almost half-century on as councillor, attending over 500 monthly council meetings, Cr Judd has had the support of his wife all along the way, and they are about to mark another impressive milestone.
"My wife Helen and I will be celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary in a few months time," he said.
"46 of those 50 years, she has put up with me being on council.
"She has been very supportive and I've really appreciated that."
Cr Judd said his two children, both now in their 40s, have "only ever known their father as being on council."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.