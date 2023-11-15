The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Work under way at PFAS contaminated homes on Athol Street, Turvey Park

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 16 2023 - 5:00am
Works outside three homes in Turvey Park's Athol Street have begun after it was discovered PFAS had been found in all three front yards. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Works outside three homes in Turvey Park's Athol Street have begun after it was discovered PFAS had been found in all three front yards. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A once traditional magical display for children and families over the Christmas period has led to soil contamination at three Wagga homes.

