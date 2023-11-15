A once traditional magical display for children and families over the Christmas period has led to soil contamination at three Wagga homes.
The front yard of an Athol Street home - often referred to as 'Santas House' for its glorious yearly Christmas displays - and the two homes on either side of it, have been found to be contaminated with PFAS, Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed.
Per-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a compound chemical found in firefighting foam used by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) up until 2007.
It is the same foam that was used by FRNSW more than 30 years ago to create fake snow at 'Santas House', adding to the festival appeal.
Residents recall marking Athol Street in their calendars when going on their routine Christmas light drives, and children often got out to play with the PFAS contaminated snow.
FRNSW this week commenced works with Wagga City Council and the NSW Environmental Protection Authority to remove the contaminated soil at the three addresses.
"FRNSW is undertaking precautionary environmental management works at three properties in Athol Street," a spokesperson for FRNSW said.
"These works are required by the EPA due to PFAS levels in soils exceeding the nationally endorsed guidelines."
"During the 1980s and 1990s, FRNSW used Aqueous Film Forming Foam (containing PFAS) at a residential property in Athol Street.
"Due to the persistent nature of PFAS in the environment, this activity left residual PFAS in the soil in the front yards at the properties involved."
PFAS has been banned due to its negative impact on the environment and has contaminated waterways and land right across the world.
Studies also suggest the compound chemical may cause serious health risks to humans.
The works include the excavation and removal of the PFAS-impacted soil at the properties which includes the footpath and verge.
The excavated soil will be replaced with clean materials and landscaping.
The EPA was contacted for comment.
