The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New rate peg changes must be fair to ratepayers says Wagga ratepayer spokesperson Chris Roche

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche is calling for a fair approach as changes to rate peg calculations were announced this week. File picture
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche is calling for a fair approach as changes to rate peg calculations were announced this week. File picture

A spokesperson for Wagga ratepayers has called for a fairer system as the state's independent rate pricing body announced significant changes to its rate peg methodology this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.