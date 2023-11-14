Mayors across the region have welcomed major changes to rate peg calculations announced this week.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) announced changes to its rate peg methodology, which could help ease the pressures currently pushing councils to the financial wall, at the annual Local Government NSW conference in Sydney on Monday.
The changes will see more forward thinking indicators rather than retrospective ones, to help rates keep pace with costs.
The changes will also see a base rate calculation introduced, which recognises the different financial challenges faced by different kinds of councils, from large metropolitan to small rural councils.
Three further components will also be introduced which have a specific financial impact on councils, including employee costs, asset costs and other operating costs.
ESL adjustment components are also set to be factored into future rate peg calculations.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the changes are a "good move" and are the result of much lobbying by individual councils along with LGNSW.
"The big thing to take away from this is that IPART have listened and they are working on this," Cr Tout said.
While he said the "devil [will be in] the detail... it seems to be a way forward if what they are talking about comes to fruition".
Coolamon mayor David McCann also praised the announcement and welcomed changes to how the Emergency Services Levy is funded, but he believes it doesn't go far enough.
"There's still a lot more work that needs to be done to resolve that issue as in deciding who pays for what," Cr McCann said.
Earlier this year, Riverina councils called out state government's decision to stop funding the ESL.
The 11.7 per cent contribution from NSW councils to the emergency services levy is used to help operate state-run organisations like the State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service.
Cr McCann said the ESL has been a "strong talking point" at the LGNSW conference this week and that there was a "general consensus...that there needs to be significant changes to the way the emergency services levy is managed."
The Coolamon Shire contributed $289,000 towards the ESL for the 2023/2024 financial year towards the Riverina Zone bill of $1.5 million, which includes Coolamon, Junee, Wagga and Lockhart LGAs.
"Each LGA contributes their share of the $1.5 million each year, but there are no controls on that amount which can and does increase each year without notice or consultation with council," Cr McCann said.
"The ESL in its current form is state government cost shifting at its worst. Council has no option but to recoup the ESL through rates."
Temora mayor Rick Firman said it was "fantastic" news and a "very positive step".
"Credit to IPART chair Carmel Donnelly who met with the Country Mayors Association members in parliament house on at least two occasions and genuinely listened, wanted to engage and learn what the issues and potential solutions were," Cr Firman said.
Cr Firman said something needed to give as the current system of preparing rates was not sustainable, with previous rate rises not even covering inflation.
"We can't just keep doing what we're doing," he said.
He acknowledged it would hit ratepayers affected by the rising cost of living, but said it was a "balancing act."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey said it was "refreshing" to hear of the changes and agreed the rate peg has "definitely not kept pace with inflation."
It comes as LGNSW president Cr Darriea Turley congratulated IPART for listening to the genuine concerns of the local government sector.
"The new rate peg methodology is simpler than the old method and will result in rate pegs that more accurately reflect the very real impact that the changing cost of service provision has on councils," Cr Turley said.
"It's a really positive outcome after an enormous amount of work and advocacy, not only by LGNSW but by individual councils who helped the IPART recognise the challenges they face."
