While a major hardware supplier is culling products containing an engineered stone after a report by Safe Work Australia recommended it be banned, a leading Wagga tradesman remains on the fence.
Safe Work Australia published the Decision Regulation Impact Statement recommending a nationwide prohibition on the use of engineered stone (Decision RIS) in October.
The Decision RIS was developed by Safe Work Australia at the request of WHS ministers and was informed by stakeholder consultation, independent economic analysis, and an expert review of evidence.
In the report Safe Work Australia said engineered stone workers exposed to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) are significantly over-represented in silicosis cases and are being diagnosed with silicosis at a much younger age than workers from other industries.
Silicosis is a type of pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica.
Wagga builder Wayne Carter, of Wayne Carter homes, said while he doesn't have in depth knowledge on the matter, he remains on the fence when it comes to culling engineered stone altogether.
"I think a lot of silicosis cases are people who were exposed to silica before there were regulations in place," he said.
"There's always a way of mitigating the risk.
"I think they should make it as safe as possible to work with engineered stone but I think banning it unnecessarily would be a step backwards."
The recommendation is one major hardware supplier Bunnings is taking seriously, having recently announced its decision to to withdraw the limited range of engineered stone bench tops we offer, from 31 December 2023.
Bunnings Director of Merchandise Jen Tucker said while there has been clear indication from NSW and other state governments that they will legislate a ban on the product, they are proactively making the decision to allow suppliers and customers time to prepare for a transition.
"Our decision to stop selling engineered stone was directly in response to the Safe Work reports released and the prospect of a ban on the sale in the near future," she said.
"The vast majority of bench tops we sell in our stores are laminate and timber, but we're already well progressed with sourcing other alternative products and we're working closely with our suppliers and customers to support them through the change.
"The decision to adjust our range now will give our suppliers certainty about future sourcing of materials and should mean we're well positioned to offer a fully-compliant range well ahead of any changes being mandated."
The recommendation has also garnered the support of the Construction Forestry Mining Energy Union (CFMEU) and the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA).
CFMEU National Secretary Zach Smith said the report is the final nail in the coffin of the "killer stone".
"There is simply no option for federal and state ministers now aside from banning this deadly product," he said.
PHAA CEO Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin said although industry has tried to argue against a ban, it is necessary because safe levels of silica in engineered stone cannot be determined.
"The move to ban this common and extremely harmful product, having a disproportionate and rapid impact on people working with the extreme levels of exposure to silica in engineered stone, is well overdue," he said.
