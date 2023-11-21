The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Education

Kooringal, Wagga and Tumut High School students get top billing at showcase

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut High's Rory Phillips and three Wagga rising star performers will feature at School Spectacular this weekend. Picture supplied
Tumut High's Rory Phillips and three Wagga rising star performers will feature at School Spectacular this weekend. Picture supplied

Students from Kooringal, Wagga and Tumut high schools will join over 2500 students in Sydney for the annual School Spectacular this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.