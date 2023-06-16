Tumut musician Rory Phillips has been writing his own songs since he was ten, using his art to deliver important messages to listening ears.
The now 16-year-old is hoping to inspire men to speak out and start conversations upon Men's Health Week, with the release of a mental health video 'Working On Breaking My Walls' which comes following the release of his single 'Because Boys'.
Because Boys was co-writtin with Tamworth musician Freddie Bailey during a song writers workshop when the pair were partnered together and influenced to start a conversation by mentor Ashleigh Dallas.
Working On Breaking My Walls was released at the start of Men's Health Week, commissioned by Headspace Wagga, and shows a group of Riverina boys coming together and having a conversation.
"I hope people take the song's message away, which is that it's ok to stand up and speak up about whatever is wrong no matter how big or small - that's what the song is really about, and to start conversations," Mr Phillips said.
"Someone has to do it. You've got to talk about these things, open up.
"There's great support networks around the country now, great organisations like Headspace and RUOK. Different things work for different people I think starting a conversation is the best way to get moving."
Mr Phillip's said Because Boys is a powerful message delivered in the form of a song.
"It's message is one of hope, to make a change in your life and reach out," he said.
From his song 'The Truth' which shines a light on climate change, to Because Boys, Mr Phillips uses his passion and love for music to move others and to strive for change.
"I don't write about similar topics but I do like to write songs with strong messages," he said.
"I feel like if you write a song with a strong message it will resonate with people because it's confronting for whatever reason.
"If you write a song with a strong message it's going to get to people and it will go far.
"It makes people feel things."
Residents can listen to Mr Phillips music on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube at; RoryPhillipsUA.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
