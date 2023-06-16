The Daily Advertiser
Tumut singer Rory Phillips delivers hopeful message upon Men's Health Week

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Tumut musician Rory Phillips is urging men to take inspiration from his most recent single Because Boys. Picture supplied
Tumut musician Rory Phillips has been writing his own songs since he was ten, using his art to deliver important messages to listening ears.

