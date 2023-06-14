The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council resists open construction meetings as builders battle red tape

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga Council General Manager Peter Thompson has been involved in organising the meetings to develop better communication between local government and business. File picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Council General Manager Peter Thompson has been involved in organising the meetings to develop better communication between local government and business. File picture by Madeline Begley

Regular meetings between Wagga City Council and construction industry representatives will remain off limits to the public, despite calls from builders and developers for transparency.

