Transport for NSW to investigate speed limit on Lockhart Road at Belfrayden

June 15 2023 - 5:00am
Belfrayden residents Tegan Bury and Vicky Lisle looking at the location of a recent crash. Picture by Taylor Dodge
The state's transport authority will investigate a stretch of busy Riverina road after a rear-end crash prompted renewed pleas for the speed limit in the area to be cut.

