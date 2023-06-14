The state's transport authority will investigate a stretch of busy Riverina road after a rear-end crash prompted renewed pleas for the speed limit in the area to be cut.
Belfrayden mother Vicky Lisle last week reignited a push to improve road and pedestrian safety in the small community after her car was struck as she prepared to turn off Lockhart Road into her driveway on June 5.
Mrs Lisle had been travelling in the family car, with her husband following behind in a ute, when the pair slowed and indicated they would be turning right.
A third car that had been travelling behind them moved into the right lane to overtake, Mrs Lisle said, and wound up smashing into the back of her vehicle - where her infant son usually sits - with enough force to send the car flying.
The community has been calling on Wagga City Council to help reduce the current speed limit of 100kmh along the road through Belfrayden to at least 80kmh for years.
Mrs Lisle told The Daily Advertiser last week drivers "get really impatient if they have to slow down when someone is turning".
"Something needs to change out here. I'm not aware of any other town where the speed limit isn't reduced," she said.
Mrs Lisle's neighbour, Tegan Bury, was in her house when she heard the crash and instantly thought the worst.
Her biggest fear is that one day something will happen to one of the several children - all under 10 - who wait on the side of the road each morning to catch the school bus.
"We are wanting double lines and the speed limit reduced to at least 80 kilometres," she said.
"It's not a huge cost, I'm sure, to come and put up two signs and paint lines on the road."
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW, which is responsible for setting speed limits, said a site inspection would be carried out at the location this month in response to the recent concerns raised by the Belfrayden community.
"Locations for a speed zone reduction are assessed individually in accordance with the NSW speed zoning guidelines," the spokesperson said.
"This is a comprehensive process that includes site inspections, reviewing traffic counts and crash history.
"A speed zone review was carried out along Lockhart Road through Belfrayden in 2018.
"The findings at the time did not support the need to change the existing speed limit."
Transport for NSW said a review of speed limits was done when local traffic conditions changed.
Those changes could include when there was increased traffic volumes, building developments or a different road alignment.
