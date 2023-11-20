Some of the best boats from across several states took pride of place on Lake Albert at the weekend as the Wagga Inland Boat Show brought vintage vessels to the city.
The show was organised by the Wagga Boat Club, along with assistance from several vintage groups across NSW and Victoria
Boat club commodore Mick Henderson said around 500 people were drawn to the lake for the two-day show, which had the strong support of the community.
"There were a total of 32 boats who came down for the event from far away South Australia and the south coast ... the weather was perfect," Mr Henderson said.
The event started five years ago after Mr Henderson decided that if boat shows were held in Sydney, Melbourne and South Australia, why not host one in Wagga.
The organisers called it the inland boat show as it was between Sydney and Melbourne.
The event was also an opportunity for locals to get an opportunity to see boats of all styles, shapes and sizes, as well as boats which came from the coast and from the major cities which are rarely seen.
"All the major historical boats all travelled to Wagga - there's none actually in Wagga - so it was a big drawcard that [attracted] entrants from out of town," Mr Henderson said.
Mr Henderson believes that the event was a major boost for tourism and the local economy in Wagga and the region.
