The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Wagga Boat show brings boats from all over Australia

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Some of the best boats from across several states took pride of place on Lake Albert at the weekend as the Wagga Inland Boat Show brought vintage vessels to the city.

